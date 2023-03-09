'Red hot' Danty back for France clash against England

PARIS : France centre Jonathan Danty will make his comeback from injury against England at Twickenham this weekend after being named on Thursday in the starting lineup for the Six Nations clash.

Danty, who had suffered a serious knee injury, is back earlier than expected and is 'red hot' for the test, coach Fabien Galthie told a news conference.

Danty will pair up with Gael Fickou, pushing Yoram Moefana to the bench for Saturday's clash.

"Yoram can be a finisher at centre but can also play on the wing," said Galthie.

In the third row, Francois Cros replaces the injured Anthony Jelonch while suspended prop Mohamed Haouas, who was sent off in the 32-21 win against Scotland in Paris, makes way for Dorian Aldegheri.

France will be without replacement flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert, who sustained an injury in training on Wednesday.

"An MRI showed a lesion on his ankle. We will know how long he is out for after further examinations," said team general manager Raphael Ibanez.

France have not won at Twickenham in the Six Nations since beating England 21-15 in 2007.

"It gives England a lot of reasons to be confident," said Ibanez.

France are fourth in the standings, level on 10 points with third-placed England after both teams lost one of three games.

Team:

15-Thomas Ramos, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Jonathan Danty, 11-Ethan Dumortier, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Antoine Dupont (capt); 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Charles Ollivon, 6-Francois Cros, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Thibaud Flament, 3-Dorian Aldegheri, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille

Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Reda Wardi, 18-Sipili Falatea, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Sekou Macalou, 21-Maxime Lucu, 22-Yoram Moefana, 23-Melvyn Jaminet