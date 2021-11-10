Red-hot Ko says she is still hungry for more

Ko Jin-young has no intention of taking her foot off the gas after winning four of her last seven tournaments, she said on Tuesday.

Her playoff triumph at the BMW Championship in her native South Korea last month delivered her an 11th career win on the LPGA Tour and she briefly recaptured the world number one spot before being supplanted by Nelly Korda.

After taking time to celebrate with her family and friends, the 26-year-old got right back to work with her swing coach and is now focused on capturing her fifth title since July at this week's Pelican Women's Championship in Florida.

"Seven out of 10. Not bad, but not good," she told reporters when asked how satisfied she is with her overall performance this season.

Asked what she wished she had accomplished but did not, she made it clear she has big goals for herself.

"More major championships, like U.S. Open and KPMG Championship, and British (Open) and Grand Slam and, I'm done," she said with a laugh.

She said the best part of winning is how it makes those close to her feel.

"If I get win, I'm happy, but more than that, I'm happy for those around me, so that's my motivation," she said.

"And even family or friends or my manager or my caddie, (David) Brooker, they going to be more happy than me.

"So I like to see them smiling all the time," she said while flashing a smile of her own.

The Pelican Women's Championship begins on Thursday.

