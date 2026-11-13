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RedBird launches Milan sports holding company, names Brett Yormark CEO
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RedBird launches Milan sports holding company, names Brett Yormark CEO

RedBird launches Milan sports holding company, names Brett Yormark CEO

Oct 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark in attendance during the Arizona State Sun Devils game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images/File Photo

13 Nov 2026 10:37PM
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MILAN, Nov 13 : RedBird Capital Partners, the US investment firm that owns Italian soccer club AC Milan, launched on Friday a holding company bringing together its Milan-based investments in sports, infrastructure and live events, RedBird said in a statement.

The former head of the Brooklyn Nets' parent company, Brett Yormark, will be the chief executive of the holding, named Milan Sports & Entertainment (MSE).

RedBird said MSE will manage the assets centrally, coordinating partnerships across them, and will oversee plans for the new 71,500-seat stadium that AC Milan and its rival — Oaktree-owned Inter — are building to replace 100-year-old San Siro. 

MSE also plans to set up a venue-management business for stadiums and arenas, which will cover food and beverage operations, merchandising and premium hospitality. 

The holding will also assess acquiring a Milan franchise in a proposed NBA Europe league, develop a sports and live entertainment venue in San Donato Milanese, on the outskirts of the city, and explore opportunities to raise Milan's profile in international tennis, the statement said.

Source: Reuters
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