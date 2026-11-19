Nov 19 : RedBird Capital Partners managing partner Gerry Cardinale said on Wednesday that the NBA's proposed European league could transform the financial prospects of basketball on the continent.

The NBA Europe project and a rival Euroleague expansion plan are both targeting a 2027 launch, putting the two competitions on a potential collision course.

Cardinale, a prospective NBA Europe franchise owner, said the NBA could succeed where the established Euroleague had struggled financially.

"The Euroleague hasn’t been able to fund itself over 26 years," Cardinale told the Sports Business Journal Dealmakers Conference.

"It’s this fascinating confluence of longevity, brand and fan base, and yet the financial fundamentals haven’t kept pace with that."

Euroleague did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Euroleague CEO Chus Bueno told Reuters on October 19 that most of its clubs would be financially sustainable within five years of the competition's planned expansion.

RedBird launched holding company Milan Sports and Entertainment on Friday, which will explore the possibility of acquiring a Milan-based basketball franchise.

"My bet, and the reason why I’ve gotten behind this, is I bet on the NBA to change that (the financial prospects of European basketball)," said Cardinale.

"I totally agree with Mark (Tatum, NBA Deputy Commissioner). I cannot imagine a more interesting in-the-money option in sports globally than NBA Europe."

Tatum, who appeared alongside Cardinale on the panel, said the NBA remained on schedule to launch the competition in 2027.

Cardinale said the strength of European clubs’ ties to their supporters and local communities underpinned his confidence in the project.

"The role of the fans and these teams in their communities is something that eclipses what we know in America," he said.

"That’s very exciting. It’s totally income-inelastic. It is part of the fabric of the community."

RedBird is also the majority shareholder in football club AC Milan. Tatum said a basketball game between an AC Milan team and Real Madrid would have global appeal that NBA Europe could capitalise on.

British broadcaster Sky News reported on Monday that the NBA was discussing an investment in an infrastructure fund for European basketball.

Tatum said NBA Europe team owners would be responsible for providing suitable arenas, although the league would support them in that process.