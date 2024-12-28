Reddy to the rescue as India fight back in Melbourne test

MELBOURNE :In a Boxing Day clash energised by next-gen talent, India's rookie all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrated a stirring, maiden century on Saturday to give the visitors hope of saving the fourth test against Australia.

The 21-year-old sent Indian fans into delirium as he strode forward to thump Scott Boland over mid-on for four to raise his hundred late on the third day, bringing tears to the eyes of his overjoyed father in the Melbourne Cricket Ground crowd.

Reddy strode off unbeaten on 105 when bad light and rain brought stumps an hour early, with India 358 for nine, still trailing Australia's first innings 474 by 116 runs.

Taking full advantage of a docile wicket, Reddy built a vital 127-run partnership for the eight wicket with Washington Sundar (50) that dragged India back from the brink.

India were 221 for seven when they came together, still 54 runs short of avoiding the follow-on.

The tourists still have hard yards ahead to deny Australia victory and a 2-1 lead in the five-test series, with Sydney hosting the final match in the New Year.

But the players were buoyed by Reddy's composure throughout his unbeaten, 176-ball knock.

"One thing for sure, his mentality is very, very strong," Sundar told reporters.

"The way he went about his innings, he was amazing."

Reddy will return on day four hoping to grab a few more runs with tailender Mohammed Siraj, who was two not out.

Siraj enjoyed one of the day's biggest cheers when he blocked out Australia's paceman-captain Pat Cummins for three balls to allow Reddy, who was stranded at the non-striker's end on 99, to complete his ton in the next over.

In just his fourth test, Reddy celebrated his hundred by planting his bat in the turf, putting his helmet over the handle and saluting the sky as a huge crowd of 83,073 gave him a standing ovation.

The MCG crowds have now seen two young talents make their mark this test, with Australia's 19-year-old opener Sam Konstas producing a thrilling knock of 60 on day one of his debut.

Australia's fast bowlers had little joy from the wicket, leaving Nathan Lyon to make key breakthroughs.

Lyon broke Reddy and Sundar's big partnership by having Sundar edge to Steve Smith at slip.

The veteran spinner also trapped Ravindra Jadeja lbw for 17, breaking a 30-run stand with Reddy.

Boland grabbed his third wicket of the innings when wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant holed out for 28 with a miscued reverse scoop in the morning that left former India opener Sunil Gavaskar fuming.

"Stupid, stupid, stupid," the TV commentator said.

"That is letting your team down badly."

Reddy resurrected India with an innings laden with attractive shots and meaty slogging.

He raised his first test fifty with a lofted square drive, despatching a loose Starc delivery to the ropes for four.

He later brought up the 100-partnership with Sundar with a sumptuous cover drive, made all the more sweet for Indian fans when Lyon stumbled at the boundary to concede a four.

Australia had an injury scare as paceman Mitchell Starc pinched at his back with an apparent muscle strain before tea.

He was attended to by a team physio as he fielded in the deep but returned to bowl in the last session.

Boland praised Reddy for having "all the shots" but was confident Australia could bat India out of the game after dominating the opening days.

"We're in a pretty strong position. Obviously it could have been better but test match cricket ebbs and flows," he said.