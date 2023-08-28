Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Redemption for Norway's Ingebrigtsen with 5,000 metre world title
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Redemption for Norway's Ingebrigtsen with 5,000 metre world title

Redemption for Norway's Ingebrigtsen with 5,000 metre world title

Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's 5000m Final - Budapest, Hungary - August 27, 2023 Gold medallist Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen celebrates after winning the final REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

28 Aug 2023 03:07AM (Updated: 28 Aug 2023 03:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUDAPEST: Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway raced to victory in the 5,000 metres on the final day of the world athletics championships on Sunday (Aug 27), bouncing back from bitter disappointment in the 1,500m four days earlier.

The 22-year-old ran down Spain's Mohamed Katir in final 50 metres to win in 13 minutes 11.30 seconds. Katir took the silver in 13:11.44, while Jacob Krop of Kenya crossed in 13:12.28 for bronze.

Ingebrigtsen was out-kicked by Britain's Josh Kerr in the 1,500m and, in a carbon copy of last year's worlds when the Norwegian bounced back from losing to Briton Jake Wightman to win the 5,000m, he dug deep for the victory, moving up from fourth to second with 200 metres remaining.

It was only Ingebrigtsen's second 5,000m this season, his first coming in the semi-finals in Budapest.

Uganda's Oscar Chelimo did not finish, pulling off the track holding his hamstring with two laps to go.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

athletics

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.