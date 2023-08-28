Redemption for Norway's Ingebrigtsen with 5,000 metre world title

BUDAPEST: Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway raced to victory in the 5,000 metres on the final day of the world athletics championships on Sunday (Aug 27), bouncing back from bitter disappointment in the 1,500m four days earlier.

The 22-year-old ran down Spain's Mohamed Katir in final 50 metres to win in 13 minutes 11.30 seconds. Katir took the silver in 13:11.44, while Jacob Krop of Kenya crossed in 13:12.28 for bronze.

Ingebrigtsen was out-kicked by Britain's Josh Kerr in the 1,500m and, in a carbon copy of last year's worlds when the Norwegian bounced back from losing to Briton Jake Wightman to win the 5,000m, he dug deep for the victory, moving up from fourth to second with 200 metres remaining.

It was only Ingebrigtsen's second 5,000m this season, his first coming in the semi-finals in Budapest.

Uganda's Oscar Chelimo did not finish, pulling off the track holding his hamstring with two laps to go.