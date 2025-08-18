Redemption-seeking Inter gamble on rookie Chivu

Inter Milan enter a new era this season by entrusting inexperienced coach Cristian Chivu to heal the wounds of the previous campaign and restore confidence to a side left reeling from the collapse of their treble bid.

Last season, Inter's title defence crumbled in the final stretch as they lost out on the Scudetto to Napoli by a point. Their domestic struggles were compounded by a Coppa Italia semi-final defeat by city rivals AC Milan but worse was to come.

The campaign ended in brutal fashion, with a 5-0 Champions League final loss to Paris St Germain, a result that marked the end of Simone Inzaghi's four-year spell at the helm. In a bold move, the club opted for inexperience to lead the next phase.

Chivu, an ex-Inter player who spent six years managing the club's youth teams, replaced Inzaghi despite having coached just 13 senior matches, guiding Parma to Serie A safety last term.

The Romanian began his tenure by taking Inter to the last 16 at the Club World Cup, which gave him the chance to assess two new signings — 21-year-old Croatian midfielder Petar Sucic and Brazilian winger Luis Henrique.

But the real challenge begins now, as domestic and European campaigns loom large.

YOUNG GUNS

While Inter have retained the core of their experienced squad, Chivu's arrival offers hope to new signings and younger players eager to make their mark.

He already has a strong connection with striker Francesco Pio Esposito, who he coached with Inter's youth teams. After an impressive loan spell at Serie B side Spezia, the 20-year-old returned to Inter and scored on his first start at the Club World Cup.

"Our bond is one of a lot of recognition and gratitude on my part, we have a special bond since we came up together," Esposito said after netting in a pre-season match against Monza.

"His (Chivu's) first year on the bench was with me in the Under-14s, then we met again in the Primavera and now here in the first team at Inter."

French 21-year-old forward Ange-Yoan Bonny, who worked under Chivu at Parma, has also joined Inter, with the club still hoping to bring in further signings, such as Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman.

With a blend of seasoned campaigners and emerging talent, Inter approach the new season with cautious optimism. Chivu's deep ties to the club and his proven track record in youth development offer a sense of continuity.

For a team that came agonisingly close to glory last year, only tangible success will justify the decision of handing the reins to a rookie and dispel the lingering doubts from a campaign that promised everything but delivered nothing.