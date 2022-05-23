Logo
Reds lose O'Connor for Super playoffs
Reds lose O'Connor for Super playoffs

23 May 2022 03:05PM (Updated: 23 May 2022 03:05PM)
MELBOURNE : Queensland flyhalf James O'Connor will be sidelined for up to four weeks with a hamstring injury in a blow to the Reds' hopes of going deep in the Super Rugby playoffs.

O'Connor, who only recently returned to the field from a knee injury, was injured in the second half of the Reds' 34-22 win over Moana Pasifika in Brisbane.

The Reds, who are seventh, travel to the second-placed Canterbury Crusaders on Friday for their final match of the regular season.

The postseason starts with the quarter-finals next week.

Source: Reuters

