Referee decisions leave coach Ancelotti fuming as Real held at Osasuna

PAMPLONA, Spain : Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti were left fuming over several referee decisions in their 1-1 draw at Osasuna on Saturday that extended their winless LaLiga run to three games.

The Italian boss criticised the VAR for not intervening in three possible penalties for what he thought were fouls on Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham and a handball inside the box by Alejandro Catena.

Already left annoyed after Bellingham was shown a straight red by Jose Munuera Montero in the first-half, Ancelotti was further angered early in the second half when the referee awarded Osasuna a penalty after he was called by the VAR to review Eduardo Camavinga's stomp on Ante Budimir's foot inside Real's box. Croatian striker Budimir duly scored from the spot to cancel out Kylian Mbappe's first-half opener.

"I believe there were things that have happened in these last three games that everyone has seen and I don't want to add more, because I'm looking forward to being on the bench in the next game," Ancelotti told a press conference on Saturday.

"The referee booked me after I told him that there was a handball in Osasuna's penalty area and that he should have gone and check it on the VAR... They must have turned on the VAR later..."

Ancelotti also complained about the red card shown to Bellingham in the 39th minute, arguing that the English midfielder had not insulted the referee during one of the many arguments Real Madrid players had with the official during the game.

Ancelotti's frustration adds more fuel to Real's clashes with refereeing, after the club complained against the Spanish league's match officials earlier on February.

Real earned a point to stay on top of LaLiga in what is shaping up to be a tight title race.

Ancelotti's side sit on 51 points, one ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid and three clear of third-placed Barcelona, who have a game in hand.