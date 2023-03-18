Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Referee in Egypt disallows goal after watching replay on mobile phone
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Referee in Egypt disallows goal after watching replay on mobile phone

18 Mar 2023 06:45PM (Updated: 18 Mar 2023 06:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CAIRO : A referee ruled out a late goal after using a mobile phone to review an incident during a second division match in Egypt on Friday.

With the video assistant referee system (VAR) not operated in second-tier games, referee Mohamed Farouk had to use the phone of a crowd member during the match between Suez and Al-Nasr.

Al-Nasr thought they had scored a late equaliser, but the hosts protested due to a hand ball, and after a long time spent reviewing the video on the phone, the referee decided to rule out the goal.

Fifteen minutes of stoppage time were added and Suez won the game 3-1.

The referee left the pitch under police protection, amid protests from Al-Nasr players and officials, who threatened to take legal action against the referee for violating the regulations.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.