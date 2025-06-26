Reigning MVP Lionel Messi joined by four Whitecaps on MLS All-Star team

The Western Conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps placed four players on the 26-man MLS All-Star team that was announced Wednesday by the league.

Forward Brian White, midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, defender Tristan Blackmon and goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka will represent Vancouver in the MLS All-Star Game versus LIGA MX's best players on July 23 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The expansion San Diego FC are the only other MLS club represented by more than two players as forwards Anders Dreyer and Chucky Lozano and midfielder Jeppe Tverskov claimed spots on the team.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi (the league's reigning MVP), Philadelphia's Tai Baribo (the league's leading goal-scorer with 13), Charlotte FC's Patrick Agyemang, LAFC's Denis Bouanga, Columbus' Diego Rossi and Austin FC's Brandon Vazquez round out the All-Star forwards.

Berhalter and Tverskov are joined in the midfield by Portland's David Da Costa, FC Cincinnati's Evander, RSL's Diego Luna and Chicago's Philip Zinckernagel.

Inter Miami's Jordi Alba, Columbus' Max Arfsten, Minnesota's Michael Boxall, Orlando City's Alex Freeman, Philadelphia's Jakob Glesnes, Nashville's Andy Najar and FC Cincinnati's Miles Robinson join Blackmon in the back end.

Minnesota's Dayne St. Clair, who boasts a league-high-tying eight clean sheets, and Austin's Brad Stuver will share time in goal with Takaoka.

MLS built its squad with 12 players voted in by the fans, 12 players selected by All-Star coach Nico Estevez of Austin FC and two players chosen by Commissioner Don Garber.

Alba, Baribo, Berhalter, Blackmon, Bouanga, Boxall, Evander, Freeman, Luna, Messi, St. Clair and White were elected by the fans. Arfsten, Da Costa, Dreyer, Glesnes, Najar, Robinson, Rossi, Stuver, Takaoka, Tverskov, Vazquez and Zinckernagel got the nod from Estevez.

Garber tabbed Agyemang and Lozano as his picks. The 24-year-old Agyemang makes his first All-Star appearance while Lozano, 29, has made a big impact as San Diego FC's first Designated Player.

-Field Level Media