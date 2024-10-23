Reijnders double helps Milan to 3-1 win over 10-man Brugge

MILAN : Tijjani Reijnders scored twice to help AC Milan earn a 3-1 home win over Belgian champions Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday as the Italians secured their first points in the competition this season.

Christian Pulisic put Milan ahead in the 34th minute, scoring directly from a corner kick, before Brugge were reduced to 10 men in the 40th after midfielder Raphael Onyedika was sent off for a foul on Reijnders following a lengthy VAR check.

Kyriani Sabbe, however, levelled for Brugge after the break with a low strike into the far corner.

Reijnders restored the lead for the hosts in the 61st minute with a simple first-time finish from around the penalty spot, before sealing the win with a similar effort 10 minutes later.