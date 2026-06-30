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Reijnders dropped by the Dutch while Morocco make four changes
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Reijnders dropped by the Dutch while Morocco make four changes

Reijnders dropped by the Dutch while Morocco make four changes
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Tunisia v Netherlands - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - June 25, 2026 Netherlands' Tijjani Reijnders in action IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jay Biggerstaff
Reijnders dropped by the Dutch while Morocco make four changes
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Tunisia v Netherlands - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - June 25, 2026 Netherlands' Donyell Malen in action with Tunisia's Rani Khedira IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Denny Medley
30 Jun 2026 08:04AM
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MONTERREY, Mexico, June 29 : The Netherlands dropped midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and forward Donyell Malen for Monday's World Cup Round of 32 clash against Morocco, who have made four changes.

• Reijnders is surprisingly left out as he makes way for Micky van de Ven with the Dutch looking to field five in defence while Crysencio Summerville is in for Donyell Malen.

• Cody Gakpo plays as expected despite his partner losing their unborn son during pregnancy last week.

• Morocco have dispensed with a traditional centre forward as Ayoub El Kaabi, who played in the 4-2 win over Haiti in their last match, is back on the bench.

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• Azzedine Ounahi returns to the midfield along with 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi, back in his role as a defensive midfielder after being rested against Haiti.

• Morocco also restore Issa Diop and Dutch-born Noussair Mazraoui in defence.

Lineups:

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Bilal El Khannouss, Neil El Aynaoui, Azzedine Ounahi, Brahim Diaz, Ismael Saibari.

Netherlands: Bart Verbruggen, Denzel Dumfries, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, Micky van de Ven, Nathan Ake, Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong, Crysencio Summerville, Cody Gakpo, Brian Brobbey

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters
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