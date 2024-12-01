Logo
Reijnders gets double as Milan ease past Empoli
Reijnders gets double as Milan ease past Empoli
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Empoli - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 30, 2024 AC Milan's Alvaro Morata in action with Empoli's Ardian Ismajli REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Reijnders gets double as Milan ease past Empoli
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Empoli - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 30, 2024 AC Milan's Rafael Leao in action with Empoli's Lorenzo Colombo REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Reijnders gets double as Milan ease past Empoli
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Empoli - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 30, 2024 AC Milan's Rafael Leao in action with Empoli's Lorenzo Colombo REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Reijnders gets double as Milan ease past Empoli
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Empoli - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 30, 2024 AC Milan's Theo Hernandez in action with Empoli's Emmanuel Gyasi REUTERS/Claudia Greco
01 Dec 2024 03:02AM
MILAN : Tijjani Reijnders's double and a goal by Alvaro Morata earned AC Milan a comfortable 3-0 win over Empoli at a foggy San Siro in Serie A on Saturday.

Morata gave Milan the lead in the 19th minute, scoring with a first touch inside the left post after the Spanish striker landed a rebound.

Reijnders doubled the advantage just before the break with a brilliant half-volley before he made it 3-0 in the second half following an individual effort, which he sent low from outside of the box.

Milan are seventh in the standings with 22 points, seven points off leaders Napoli who visit 11th-placed Torino on Sunday. Empoli remained 10th on 16 points.

Source: Reuters

