Reijnders gets double as Milan ease past Empoli

MILAN : Tijjani Reijnders's double and a goal by Alvaro Morata earned AC Milan a comfortable 3-0 win over Empoli at a foggy San Siro in Serie A on Saturday.

Morata gave Milan the lead in the 19th minute, scoring with a first touch inside the left post after the Spanish striker landed a rebound.

Reijnders doubled the advantage just before the break with a brilliant half-volley before he made it 3-0 in the second half following an individual effort, which he sent low from outside of the box.

Milan are seventh in the standings with 22 points, seven points off leaders Napoli who visit 11th-placed Torino on Sunday. Empoli remained 10th on 16 points.