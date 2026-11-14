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Reijnder's hat-trick fires Dutch to 7-0 rout of Greece, Germany beat Serbia
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Reijnder's hat-trick fires Dutch to 7-0 rout of Greece, Germany beat Serbia

Reijnder's hat-trick fires Dutch to 7-0 rout of Greece, Germany beat Serbia
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A2 - Netherlands v Greece - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - November 13, 2026 Netherlands' Tijjani Reijnders celebrates his hat-trick with the ball after the match REUTERS/Maurice Van Steen
Reijnder's hat-trick fires Dutch to 7-0 rout of Greece, Germany beat Serbia
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A2 - Serbia v Germany - Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia - November 13, 2026 Germany's Brajan Gruda celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reijnder's hat-trick fires Dutch to 7-0 rout of Greece, Germany beat Serbia
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A2 - Serbia v Germany - Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia - November 13, 2026 Germany's Brajan Gruda scores their third goal REUTERS/Marko Djurica
14 Nov 2026 06:05AM (Updated: 14 Nov 2026 06:13AM)
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AMSTERDAM, Nov 13 : Tijjani Reijnders netted a first-half hat-trick as the Netherlands thrashed Greece 7-0 in the Nations League on Friday, while Germany earned a 3-1 victory away to Serbia in the other Group A2 game.

The Dutch were 5-0 up at the break, with Crysencio Summerville putting the hosts ahead in the sixth minute before Reijnders ran riot and Jurrien Timber notched their fifth before halftime. Timber scored again just before the hour mark with Donyell Malen netting the final goal.

Germany took a third-minute lead through an own-goal and Florian Wirtz added a second 11 minutes later. Brajan Gruda scored on his debut five minutes after the break before Srdan Babic pulled one back for Serbia who finished the game with nine men.

The Netherlands are top of the standings on 11 points and Germany moved level on eight points with Greece to leave the three sides battling it out for two quarter-final places on Monday. Germany will welcome the Netherlands to Berlin while Greece host a Serbian side that has lost all five fixtures.

Source: Reuters
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