Reijnders strike earns Milan victory at Verona

AC Milan won 1-0 at Hellas Verona on Friday as Tijjani Reijnders' second-half strike proved decisive in a keenly-contested Serie A clash.

The visitors scored in the 56th minute as Reijnders made a well-timed run to evade the defence before expertly guiding a first-time shot into the top corner.

Milan are seventh with 26 points, 11 behind leaders Atalanta. Verona are 17th with 15 points.

Milan manager Paulo Fonseca suffered another injury blow when forward Rafael Leao was forced off in the first half due to what looked like a thigh problem.