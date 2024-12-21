Logo
Reijnders strike earns Milan victory at Verona
Reijnders strike earns Milan victory at Verona

Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Empoli - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 30, 2024 AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Claudia Greco/File Photo

21 Dec 2024 05:56AM
AC Milan won 1-0 at Hellas Verona on Friday as Tijjani Reijnders' second-half strike proved decisive in a keenly-contested Serie A clash.

The visitors scored in the 56th minute as Reijnders made a well-timed run to evade the defence before expertly guiding a first-time shot into the top corner.

Milan are seventh with 26 points, 11 behind leaders Atalanta. Verona are 17th with 15 points.

Milan manager Paulo Fonseca suffered another injury blow when forward Rafael Leao was forced off in the first half due to what looked like a thigh problem.

Source: Reuters

