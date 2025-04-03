Reinforced Reds on mission to take down Chiefs in Hamilton blockbuster

MELBOURNE :The Queensland Reds will look to slay their demons against the Waikato Chiefs and cement their place at the top of the Super Rugby Pacific table with victory in a Hamilton blockbuster on Friday.

The Reds lead the second-placed Chiefs by virtue of a single bonus point but their championship credentials will be questioned if they exit Waikato Stadium with another defeat.

The Chiefs ended the Reds' last two seasons in quarter-finals at the venue, including a 43-21 demolition last year.

The Chiefs were runners-up to the Blues last season and have yet to lose a home game but the Reds fancy their chances as they welcome back several Wallabies.

"It's just an exciting challenge. I'm really looking forward to seeing what this team can put out in the park," Reds captain Tate McDermott told reporters on Thursday.

"It's been a couple of good weeks for us and we're building.

"The Chiefs have been playing some great footy, so who better to test ourselves when it’s one and two?"

Number eight Harry Wilson and flanker Fraser McReight make a timely return to the Reds' back row among seven incoming Wallabies to take on a Chiefs side coming off a bye.

In a season laden with surprises, the third-placed Canterbury Crusaders were shocked at home by Moana Pasifika last weekend and appear vulnerable to another defeat on their first visit to Suva to play Fijian Drua on Saturday.

The Drua are bottom of the table with a 1-5 record after a tough early draw but are a different team on home soil and have had a bye week to regroup.

The Crusaders' midfield stocks have been decimated by injury, prompting coach Rob Penney to start try-machine Sevu Reece at outside centre.

Fiji-born winger Reece may have less chances to score in the midfield than out wide but can nonetheless become Super Rugby's all-time top try-scorer with a 66th five-pointer if he crosses twice against the Drua.

TJ Perenara holds the record with 65.

After a shaky start, the seventh-placed Wellington Hurricanes ignited their season with a 57-12 smack-down of the visiting New South Wales Waratahs last week and can push the 10th-placed Auckland Blues closer to oblivion at Eden Park on Saturday.

Blues coach Vern Cotter has rushed captain Patrick Tuipulotu and playmaker Beauden Barrett back from injury after a bye week but the defending champions' title defence is on shaky ground.

Moana Pasifika will look for back-to-back wins for the first time in the competition when they face the Waratahs, the only team they have a winning record over.

Saturday's game will be the fifth-placed Waratahs' first visit to Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

The Waratahs were hammered in both their away matches this season and need to rebound without attacking weapon Max Jorgensen, who faces up to two months on the sidelines after ankle surgery.

The sixth-placed Western Force will look to bounce back from their tight away loss to the Reds when they close out the round on Saturday at home against the eighth-placed Otago Highlanders.