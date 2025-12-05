Reitan holds onto narrow lead at Sun City

SUN CITY, South Africa, Dec 5 : Kristoffer Reitan holed a birdie on the 18th to maintain his lead after round two of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City on Friday, with the Norwegian sitting one shot ahead of Frenchman Adrien Saddier.

Reitan demolished the course on Thursday with an opening round 63 to take a three-shot lead in the DP World Tour event but produced a more circumspect 69 for a 12-under-par two-round total of 132.

Saddier carded a second-round 67 while compatriot Julien Guerrier and South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout were a further two shots back on nine under par.

Bezuidenhout carded the best round of the day – a 65 with eight birdies after dropping a shot on the par-5 second hole.

“I had two nice hole-outs off the green, which helped me a lot,” he said.

