Sport

Reiten penalty keeps Chelsea top of WSL after win over Man United
Reiten penalty keeps Chelsea top of WSL after win over Man United

Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Manchester United - Kingsmeadow, London, Britain - November 24, 2024 Chelsea's Guro Reiten in action Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Manchester United - Kingsmeadow, London, Britain - November 24, 2024 Chelsea's Sjoeke Nusken in action with Manchester United's Gabrielle George and Millie Turner Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Manchester United - Kingsmeadow, London, Britain - November 24, 2024 Manchester United's Grace Clinton in action with Chelsea's Catarina Macario Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Manchester United - Kingsmeadow, London, Britain - November 24, 2024 Chelsea's Guro Reiten celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Manchester United - Kingsmeadow, London, Britain - November 24, 2024 Manchester United's Simi Awujo in action with Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
24 Nov 2024 11:40PM
LONDON - A 17th-minute spot kick from winger Guro Reiten gave Chelsea a 1-0 home win over Manchester United on Sunday that extends their winning start to the Women's Super League season to eight games and keeps them top of the standings with 24 points. 

The Blues dominated throughout against a lacklustre United but only had one goal to show for it despite a number of excellent chances. The visitors only managed a single shot on target over the 90 minutes, though Melvine Malard struck the woodwork in stoppage time.

The game was decided early in the first half when Chelsea striker Mayra Ramirez was brought down by United goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, and Norwegian Reiten made no mistake from the spot to put her side five points clear of second-placed Manchester City. 

United's first defeat of the season leaves them in fifth place, behind Arsenal on goal difference and one point behind third-placed Brighton & Hove Albion. 

Source: Reuters

