Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Reiten runs riot as Chelsea rout Leicester in WSL
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Reiten runs riot as Chelsea rout Leicester in WSL

Reiten runs riot as Chelsea rout Leicester in WSL

Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Leicester City v Chelsea - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - December 3, 2022 Chelsea's Guro Reiten in action with Leicester City's Erin Simon Action Images via Reuters/John Clifton

04 Dec 2022 03:05AM (Updated: 04 Dec 2022 03:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Chelsea's Guro Reiten scored one goal and created four more in a virtuoso first-half performance as the WSL leaders thrashed bottom side Leicester City 8-0 on Saturday.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder opened the scoring in the fourth minute against a hapless Leicester side that have lost all nine of their league games this season, and she went on to set up Jessie Fleming, Fran Kirby, Niamh Charles and Sam Kerr before the break.

Chelsea netted three more in the second half to leave them top of the table on 24 points, three ahead of Manchester United, who had five different players score in a 5-0 thumping of Aston Villa.

Third-placed Arsenal, who are behind United on goal difference, had Vivianne Miedema to thank after her first-half strike gave them a 1-0 win at home to Everton that keeps them hot on the heels of the top two.

Both Manchester United and Arsenal have a game in hand on Chelsea.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.