Reiten runs riot as Chelsea rout Leicester in WSL

LONDON : Chelsea's Guro Reiten scored one goal and created four more in a virtuoso first-half performance as the WSL leaders thrashed bottom side Leicester City 8-0 on Saturday.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder opened the scoring in the fourth minute against a hapless Leicester side that have lost all nine of their league games this season, and she went on to set up Jessie Fleming, Fran Kirby, Niamh Charles and Sam Kerr before the break.

Chelsea netted three more in the second half to leave them top of the table on 24 points, three ahead of Manchester United, who had five different players score in a 5-0 thumping of Aston Villa.

Third-placed Arsenal, who are behind United on goal difference, had Vivianne Miedema to thank after her first-half strike gave them a 1-0 win at home to Everton that keeps them hot on the heels of the top two.

Both Manchester United and Arsenal have a game in hand on Chelsea.