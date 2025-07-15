Rejuvenated Stokes leads England to epic Lord’s win

LONDON :England captain Ben Stokes was named player of the match after taking five wickets in his team’s dramatic 22-run victory over India in the third test at Lord’s as well as scoring 44 and 33 and running out the dangerous Rishabh Pant in a splendid all-round performance.

Stokes, 34, underwent a successful operation on as torn hamstring in December followed by a rigorous physical fitness programme during which he lost 10 kilograms in weight.

On Sunday he showed he was back to his best with the ball, knocking nightwatchman Akash Deep’s off stump out of the ground as England captured three wickets in the final 30 minutes with India chasing 193 to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

He resumed the attack from the Nursery End in Monday’s morning session, bounding in for 80 minutes and capturing the key wicket of KL Rahul with a delivery which swung in late to trap the Indian opener for 39 after winning a review when his impassioned appeal was turned down.

The television review showed the ball would have crashed into the leg stump and he continued to bowl at speeds consistently in excess of 85 miles an hour before handing the ball to Chris Woakes for the final 20 minutes of the morning session.

An obdurate ninth-wicket stand between Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah, cheered vociferously by the Indian supporters in a packed Lord’s, frustrated England for most of the afternoon before Stokes had Bumrah caught skying a hook to mid-on.

He finished with three for 46 from 24 overs, the most bowled by any England bowler, and switched his fielders constantly before racing to embrace his team mates when last man Mohammed Siraj played the ball on to his stumps.

"I’ve taken myself to some pretty dark places," Stoke said after the match concluded in bright sunshine before a capacity crowd at the home of cricket.

"But if bowling for your country to a test match win doesn't get you excited, I don’t know what does. I was cooked yesterday but nothing was stopping me. I’m an all-rounder, I get four opportunities to influence the game."

"I’d like to score more runs but you don’t have a chance to worry about anything. Now I’m going to be looking forward to lying in my bed for four days."

