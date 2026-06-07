Logo
Logo

Sport

Rejuvenated Verstappen happy with Monaco front row
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Rejuvenated Verstappen happy with Monaco front row

Rejuvenated Verstappen happy with Monaco front row
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monaco - June 6, 2026 Red Bull's Max Verstappen ahead of practice and qualifying REUTERS/Yves Herman
Rejuvenated Verstappen happy with Monaco front row
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monaco - June 6, 2026 Red Bull's Max Verstappen in action during qualifying REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki/Pool
07 Jun 2026 01:41AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MONACO, June 6 : Max Verstappen has spent much of the season grumbling about Formula One's hybrid engine and even threatening to quit the sport, but the smile was back on the Dutchman's face as he put his Red Bull on the front row of the Monaco grid on Saturday.

The four-time world champion has managed only one podium in the opening five races of the season, but a sensational qualifying performance means he will start alongside pole setter Kimi Antonelli.

Verstappen held provisional pole before Italian teenager Antonelli grabbed it off him by 0.043 seconds with his final flying lap. Against all expectations he has now given himself a shot at a third Monaco triumph.

"If you would've told me yesterday I would be on the front row, I definitely would've taken it," he told reporters.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Verstappen was a distant fifth fastest in Saturday's final practice, almost a second down on Antonelli, then things clicked in qualifying. He was second in Q1 and fastest in Q2 before a thrilling battle for pole in Q3.

"This morning, I think we had some difficulties with the car, so heading into qualifying and being up there I think was extremely positive," he said. "Overall, of course, I'm very happy with how qualifying went, how all the laps went, even though I had to deal with all the traffic and the walls."

The unique nature of Monaco's twisty street circuit also helped him have some fun in a car that has often made him grimace this season.

"They are more on edge than the last few years, and also with the power that kicks in, driveability and shifts are all a bit different," he said.

"Once you get on top of it and get a clean lap out of it, especially in qualifying you're flat-out and on the limit, it's very rewarding when it goes well."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement