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Relaxed Ronaldo keeps focus on Spain rather than his future
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Relaxed Ronaldo keeps focus on Spain rather than his future

Relaxed Ronaldo keeps focus on Spain rather than his future
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Portugal Press Conference - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the press conference REUTERS/Issei Kato
Relaxed Ronaldo keeps focus on Spain rather than his future
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Portugal Press Conference - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the press conference REUTERS/Issei Kato
Relaxed Ronaldo keeps focus on Spain rather than his future
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Portugal Press Conference - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the press conference REUTERS/Issei Kato
06 Jul 2026 03:34AM
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DALLAS, July 5 : Cristiano Ronaldo stressed he will leave football with no regrets but stopped short of admitting the current World Cup would be his last ahead of Portugal's last-16 clash with neighbours Spain in Dallas on Monday.

The 41-year-old is playing at a record sixth World Cup and although there are expectations he will have retired from the international scene by the time the next finals are played, he stressed he would end his career on his own terms.

"I will finish when I choose. You always ask the same question: is this the last one? We will see. I don't want to draw attention to this, the most important thing is to play well tomorrow," Ronaldo told reporters on Sunday. 

"I'm going to be perfectly honest, regardless of what happens tomorrow, Cristiano is going to be 1000 per cent leaving with a clear conscience. 

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"I have given all I could to football, it's my passion to play for so many years. I didn't do it out of need, I'm doing well out of life. It's about passion. I play for the national team and I love to play football. 

"Regardless of what happens tomorrow I'm not going to exert pressure on myself that I must win. 

"You have to enjoy every match at a huge competition like the World Cup. I think I'm not doing so bad. I've scored three goals, others have done better but I think I'm doing not so bad."

RELAXED RONALDO

A relaxed Ronaldo admitted to having enjoyed the current tournament more than his previous five World Cups and was confident Roberto Martinez's side could prevail against a Spain side who have improved as the finals have progressed.

"If we didn't have this belief we wouldn't be here," he said. "It's been a beautiful experience, we're getting better in every match. 

"We know this is a tough competition and it's impossible to always do well. Some good teams have been eliminated and that says everything. The team is well, calm and well prepared. We're going to face a difficult team but I think we will be prepared."

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward will be making his 233rd appearance for Portugal if he features against Spain, a nation he has a close connection to after spending nine seasons with Real.

His scoring record against Portugal's Iberian neighbour, however, is limited with only four goals against the Spanish. That total includes a hat-trick in a 3-3 draw during the group phase of the 2018 World Cup. 

"Spain is always a contender to win the Euros, the Nations League, they have already won this competition," he said. 

"Spain is the favourite. They have more titles than Portugal but this is a different competition with different players. There are injuries, there's the heat.

"I like playing against Spain, my record is quite good. I've played them 10 or 11 times and it's quite balanced. It will be won on small details. I have this feeling we are going to win.

"What I have to do is enjoy it if it's my last World Cup and it's not going to be my last match at a World Cup because I want to continue onward."

Source: Reuters
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