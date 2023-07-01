Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Relegated Leicester sign Coady and Winks on three-year deals
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Relegated Leicester sign Coady and Winks on three-year deals

Relegated Leicester sign Coady and Winks on three-year deals

Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v AFC Bournemouth - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - May 28, 2023 Everton's Conor Coady during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Carl Recine

01 Jul 2023 10:39PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Leicester City have signed defender Conor Coady and midfielder Harry Winks with both England internationals signing three-year deals, the Championship club said on Saturday.

Coady was signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers although the experienced 30-year-old spent last season on loan at Everton.

"I've been massively excited all summer and it's something I was desperate to get done. I've played against the club numerous times and it's so, so hard playing against Leicester City. That's something we need to take into the season," Coady said in a statement.

Winks, 27, arrives from Tottenham Hotspur where he made over 200 appearances for the London club but spent last season on loan at Italian club Sampdoria.

"I'm looking forward to getting started, to have a full pre-season with the team and come here early to get ready for the games coming up," Winks said.

Coady played for England last year and made the World Cup squad but did not make the squad for their European championship qualifiers, while Winks has not played for his country since 2020.

Leicester were Premier League champions in 2015-16 but they were relegated at the end of last season after they finished 18th. They last played in the Championship in the 2013-14 season when they won the title to gain promotion.

The club appointed Enzo Maresca as their new manager last month after the Italian left his role as assistant coach under Pep Guardiola at treble winners Manchester City.

But the club's biggest assets were prised away with England midfielder James Maddison moving to Tottenham Hotspur in a 40 million pound ($51 million) deal while Aston Villa signed Youri Tielemans for free.

($1 = 0.7872 pounds)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.