Relegation-threatened Elche sack coach Machin

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Group H - Ferencvaros v Espanyol - Groupama Arena, Budapest, Hungary - November 28, 2019 Espanyol coach Pablo Machin REUTERS/Tamas Kaszas

21 Mar 2023 04:26AM (Updated: 21 Mar 2023 04:26AM)
LaLiga's bottom-placed club Elche parted ways with coach Pablo Machin on Monday after a string of poor results left them 14-points adrift of the safety zone.

Machin, a former Sevilla and Espanyol coach, leaves just four months after his arrival last November following their 2-0 defeat by Real Sociedad on Sunday.

"Elche would like to thank the coach for his work and commitment during his time," the club said in a statement.

The 47-year-old, who managed to secure only two league wins during 12 games in charge, is the third manager to be sacked by Elche this season, following the departures of Francisco Rodriguez and Jorge Almiron.

Elche, who failed to win any of their first 19 league games this season, have not announced a new coach.

Source: Reuters

