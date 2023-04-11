Relegation-threatened Leicester appoint Smith as manager until end of season

Leicester City have named ex-Aston Villa and Norwich City boss Dean Smith as caretaker manager until the end of the season after parting ways with Brendan Rodgers, the Premier League club said on Monday (Apr 10).

Smith takes over from Rodgers, who left the club by mutual consent earlier this month with the team second-bottom in the table and facing potential relegation.

"Smith brings a wealth of managerial experience and expertise to the role and, along with his coaching team, will be tasked with helping the football club retain its Premier League status as we head into the final eight games of the current season," Leicester said in a statement.

Leicester won the Premier League title in 2015-16 against all odds but are now in danger of the drop after nine seasons in the top flight.

Smith's appointment comes in the wake of Leicester's 1-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, their 19th league defeat of the season. The East Midlands club have 25 points after 30 games, two points adrift of the safety zone.

“I’m really happy to have the opportunity to lead the team during these final weeks of the season," Dean Smith said.

"The challenge in front of us is clear, but it’s one myself and my coaching team have experienced before and, with the quality in this squad and the number of games remaining, it’s very much achievable.