Relegation-threatened Wolves sack manager O'Neil, reports say

Gary O'Neil was sacked as manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday following a winless run that has left the Premier League club in the relegation zone, according to British media reports.

Wolves are 19th in the table with nine points after a 2-1 home loss to Ipswich Town on Saturday extended their losing streak to four league games, with just two wins from 16 matches this season.

They have conceded a league-worst 40 goals and have also struggled with off-field issues, with Mario Lemina being stripped of the captaincy after an altercation with West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen.

The English manager's sacking comes just days after club chairman Jeff Shi threw his support behind O'Neil amid fierce criticism from fans.

Wolves did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Former Bournemouth boss O'Neil, who was under contract until 2026, was appointed by Wolves just before the start of last season after Spaniard Julen Lopetegui, now at West Ham United, parted ways with the club because of disputes with the board.

The Midlands club finished 14th last season, the club's worst position since they were promoted in 2018.

O'Neil recorded 20 wins, 11 draws and 32 defeats in 63 games in charge of Wolves.