Sport

Relentless Liverpool climb 13 points clear with 2-0 win over Newcastle
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Newcastle United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - February 26, 2025 Liverpool's Cody Gakpo shoots at goal with an overhead kick REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Newcastle United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - February 26, 2025 Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Newcastle United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - February 26, 2025 Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister scores their second goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Newcastle United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - February 26, 2025 Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai scores their first goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Newcastle United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - February 26, 2025 Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon shoots at goal from a free kick as Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai jump in a defensive wall REUTERS/Phil Noble
27 Feb 2025 06:14AM
LIVERPOOL, England : Leaders Liverpool continued their relentless march towards the Premier League title with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United on Wednesday, moving 13 points clear thanks to goals in each half from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Arne Slot's men extended their gaping lead over second-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand. Newcastle slipped one spot to sixth, three points behind fourth-placed Manchester City.

Szoboszlai struck in the 11th minute when Luis Diaz worked the ball down the left before cutting it back for the unmarked Hungarian, who Newcastle's Sandro Tonali had allowed to dart away into space. The midfielder fired home a close-range shot that sailed through two sets of legs and past goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Newcastle were better after the break, but Mac Allister doubled the home side's lead in the 63rd minute, when Mohamed Salah cut the ball back for the Argentinian, who punished the visitors for their sloppy defending with a blistering shot into the top corner.

Source: Reuters
