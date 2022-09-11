Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Renaissance Berkane in upset African Super Cup success
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Renaissance Berkane in upset African Super Cup success

11 Sep 2022 05:18AM (Updated: 11 Sep 2022 05:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

RABAT : Renaissance Berkane upset compatriots Wydad Casablanca 2-0 on Saturday to win the African Super Cup as Charki El Bahri and Sofian El Mouldan scored on either side of halftime in the all-Moroccan clash.

It was a rare defeat for the previous season’s Champions League winners in the annual game against the holders of the continent’s secondary club competition, the African Confederation Cup.

El Bahri had put Berkane ahead with a close-range header after 32 minutes before El Moudan converted a 71st minute to double the lead.

Berkane were awarded another penalty four minutes from the end but the referee reversed his decision after consulting the VAR.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.