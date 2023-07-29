Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Renard header earns France late victory over Brazil
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Renard header earns France late victory over Brazil

Renard header earns France late victory over Brazil
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group F - France v Brazil - Brisbane Football Stadium, Brisbane, Australia - July 29, 2023 Brazil's Ana Vitoria in action with France's Sakina Karchaoui REUTERS/Dan Peled
Renard header earns France late victory over Brazil
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group F - France v Brazil - Brisbane Football Stadium, Brisbane, Australia - July 29, 2023 France's Sandie Toletti celebrates after Wendie Renard scores their second goal REUTERS/Dan Peled
29 Jul 2023 08:14PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRISBANE : Captain Wendy Renard's header seven minutes from time earned France a dramatic 2-1 win over Brazil at Brisbane's Lang Park on Saturday as Herve Renard's side picked up their first win in Group F of the Women's World Cup.

Renard met Selma Bacha's corner with a firm downward header that bounced back up off the turf and beyond goalkeeper Leticia to give the French all three points after opening their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Jamaica last Sunday.

Eugenie Le Sommer had put Les Bleues in front in the 17th minute when she steered a close-range header home.

Debinha levelled the scores 13 minutes into the second half, coolly slotting in after Kerolin's shot had been deflected into her path but captain Renard ensured the French move onto four points from their opening two games.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.