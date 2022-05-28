Logo
Renard signs contract extension with Saudi Arabia
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - Asian Qualifiers - Group B - Saudi Arabia v Australia - King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - March 29, 2022 Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard before the match REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

28 May 2022 09:27AM (Updated: 28 May 2022 09:27AM)
Herve Renard has signed a contract extension to remain as Saudi Arabia national team coach until 2027, the country's football federation announced on Friday.

The 53-year-old Frenchman was at the helm as Saudi Arabia qualified for November's World Cup finals in Qatar, where they are due to face Argentina, Mexico and Poland.

"We achieved our first target, let's work together for the rest," Renard said in a video posted on the Saudi federation's social media.

"I'm here to stay."

Renard took over as Saudi Arabia coach in 2019 as the long-term replacement for Juan Antonio Pizzi, having previously led Zambia and Ivory Coast to the African Cup of Nations title.

Source: Reuters

