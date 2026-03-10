Logo
Renault to launch Alpine sports car in Canada in 2029, says executive
Philippe Krief, CEO of Alpine, attends the presentation of Renault Group new strategy during the FutuREady event at the Technocentre in Guyancourt, near Paris, March 10, 2026. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

10 Mar 2026 10:36PM
GUYANCOURT, France, March 10 : Renault's Alpine sports car is aiming to launch in Canada in 2029, Philippe Krief, CEO of the brand, told reporters on Tuesday, as the company outlined details of its upcoming five-year strategy.

Currently 70 per cent of the brand's sales are in France but it wants to grow in Europe, mainly in Britain, Germany and the Benelux region, he said, before expanding further afield, adding that the electric platform on which the new A110 will be based could also be adapted to produce gasoline engines for the United States.

Source: Reuters
