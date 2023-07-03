Logo
Renault's Dacia to take on Dakar Rally with Loeb and Aramco e-fuel
FILE PHOTO: Rallying - Dakar Rally - Stage 13 - Shaybah to Al-Hofuf - Saudi Arabia - January 14, 2023 Bahrain Raid Xtreme's Sebastien Loeb and co-driver Fabian Lurquin in action during stage 13 REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A seven-seater Jogger Dacia car is displayed ahead of the 2021 Munich Motor Show during a presentation in Aubervilliers near Paris, France, September 2, 2021. Picture taken September 2, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo
03 Jul 2023 07:39PM
PARIS : Dacia, the low-cost brand of Renault, said on Monday it will participate as a manufacturer in the Dakar Rally in 2025 with a prototype running on synthetic fuel produced by Saudi Aramco and driven by Sebastien Loeb.

Loeb, a nine-time world rally champion, and Spanish driver Cristina Gutierrez Herrero will officially race for Dacia from 2024 during test phases in the Morocco rally.

Renault and Saudi Aramco, along with Chinese carmaker Geely, are also teamed in a company set up to produce internal combustion as well as hybrid engines. The company was spun off from Renault as the French carmaker focuses on the transition to electric vehicles.

The e-fuel that Dacia will use is made from combining hydrogen produced from renewable energy with captured CO2, resulting in a low-carbon fuel, Dacia said in a media release.

Source: Reuters

