Rennes go second in Ligue 1 after draw at Nice
03 Apr 2022 01:26AM (Updated: 03 Apr 2022 01:26AM)
Stade Rennes climbed to second in Ligue 1 following a 1-1 draw at Nice after Martin Terrier's strike cancelled out the opener from Adam Delort in an entertaining game at the Allianz Riviera on Saturday.

Delort headed hosts Nice in front after being set up by Youcef Atal in the 66th minute but Terrier grabbed the equaliser 10 minutes later to secure a crucial point for Rennes in the Champions League race.

Terrier, who scored his 17th goal of the season, nearly secured victory for Rennes in the closing stages but his effort was saved by Nice goalkeeper Walter Benitez.

Bruno Genesio's side, the most prolific team in Ligue 1 this season, have 53 points from 30 games and overtook Olympique de Marseille in second place on goal difference.

Nice are a further two points behind in fourth place.

Marseille's trip to St Etienne, scheduled to be played later on Saturday, has been postponed due to heavy snowfall in France.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

