Rennes keep Champions League hopes alive with St Etienne win

01 May 2022 05:09AM (Updated: 01 May 2022 05:09AM)
PARIS : Stade Rennais kept their hopes of securing a direct qualifying spot for next season's Champions League alive when they beat struggling St Etienne 2-0 at home in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Lovro Majer scored both goals in the 41st and 84th minutes to put third-placed Rennes on 62 points with three games left, three behind Olympique de Marseille who host Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday.

The top two qualify directly for the Champions League group stage while the third-placed side will play in the third qualifying round.

Paris St Germain, who drew 3-3 at Racing Strasbourg on Friday, have already been crowned champions last weekend.

Rennes dominated possession early on but could not get a shot on target until shortly before halftime, when Majer found the back of the net with a clinical half volley.

Majer was at it again near the end with a low shot from close range, to leave St Etienne in 18th place on 31 points, two points from the safety zone.

Source: Reuters

