Rennes sack coach Stephan - club statement

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Stade Rennes v AS Monaco - Roazhon Park, Rennes, France - October 5, 2024 Stade Rennes coach Julien Stephan REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

07 Nov 2024 11:09PM
PARIS : Stade Rennais have sacked coach Julien Stephan after they won only three of their first 10 league games of the season, the Ligue 1 side said on Thursday.

"Stade Rennais F.C. has initiated a procedure regarding its head coach Mr. Julien Stephan and his assistants Mr. Denis Zanko and Mr. Bouziane Benaraibi," Rennes said in a statement.

"While awaiting the forthcoming decision, the professional team’s training sessions will be handled by Sebastien Tambouret, assisted by Denis Arnaud and Pierre-Alexandre Lelievre."

Rennes suffered their fifth defeat of the Ligue 1 season last Sunday when they lost 4-0 at AJ Auxerre.

Source: Reuters

