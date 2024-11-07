Rennes sack coach Stephan - club statement

PARIS : Stade Rennais have sacked coach Julien Stephan after they won only three of their first 10 league games of the season, the Ligue 1 side said on Thursday.

"Stade Rennais F.C. has initiated a procedure regarding its head coach Mr. Julien Stephan and his assistants Mr. Denis Zanko and Mr. Bouziane Benaraibi," Rennes said in a statement.

"While awaiting the forthcoming decision, the professional team’s training sessions will be handled by Sebastien Tambouret, assisted by Denis Arnaud and Pierre-Alexandre Lelievre."

Rennes suffered their fifth defeat of the Ligue 1 season last Sunday when they lost 4-0 at AJ Auxerre.