Rennes sign Serbia midfielder Matic from Roma
Rennes sign Serbia midfielder Matic from Roma

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Semi Final - First Leg - AS Roma v Bayer Leverkusen - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - May 11, 2023 AS Roma's Nemanja Matic during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File Photo

15 Aug 2023 03:38AM (Updated: 15 Aug 2023 04:16AM)
Stade Rennais have signed Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic from AS Roma on a two-year contract, both clubs announced on Monday.

No financial details were announced but Italian media said Ligue 1 club Rennes will pay a total of around three million euros ($3.27 million) for the 35-year-old.

During his one season with Jose Mourinho's Roma side, having joined from Manchester United on a free transfer, Matic made 50 appearances and scored twice.

"The (Rennes) project that was proposed to me pleased me from the first discussions. I know there are talented players in the squad, I can’t wait to get started," he said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

