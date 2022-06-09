Rennie confirms Cooper, Kerevi and Koroibete as international picks

MELBOURNE : Australia coach Dave Rennie has confirmed Japan-based trio Quade Cooper, Samu Kerevi and Marika Koroibete as his international selections for the three-test series against England.

Rugby Australia policy limits Rennie to picking three overseas-based players in a bid to strike a balance between building a strong Wallabies side ahead of next year's World Cup and protecting the domestic game.

Rennie said flyhalf Cooper and centre Kerevi had arrived in Sydney for medical checks, while winger Koroibete was due back at the weekend after visiting family in Fiji.

"It’s exciting," Rennie told reporters in Sydney.

"You look at Quade, he had a massive impact and a really calming influence, he was so impressive with the group (last season).

"Samu only played a couple of tests but was nominated for (World Rugby) Player of the Year which only highlights the impact he had.

"Marika is one of the best wingers in the world ... He’s just top gear all day so we’re looking forward to getting that back."

Rugby Australia allowed Rennie to pick several overseas-based players last season on a discretionary basis due to logistical issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the discretionary selections came under fire when Cooper, Kerevi and loose forward Sean McMahon snubbed the Wallabies' season-ending tour to Britain to stay with their Japanese clubs.

The Wallabies lost all three tests on that tour, defeated by Scotland, England and Wales.

Rennie is due to name his extended squad for the England series on Sunday.

He left the door open for other overseas-based players to join the squad later in the season, including France-based lock Will Skelton, who he recalled for the Britain tour.

"We brought him in last year and he fitted in well. We’re not looking at bringing him in for England series but maybe after that,” said Rennie.

The England series starts in Perth on July 2.