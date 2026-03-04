Rennie named new All Blacks coach

March 3 : Dave Rennie was named the new coach of the All Blacks on Wednesday and charged with taking New Zealand to a fourth World Cup triumph in Australia next year.

The 62-year-old former Wallabies coach beat out Jamie Joseph for one of the biggest jobs in world rugby after an extensive recruitment process that started when Scott Robertson stepped down in mid January after a critical review.

"Coaching the All Blacks is an incredible honour. I'm extremely proud to have been entrusted with this role and understand the expectations that come with it," Rennie said in a New Zealand Rugby statement.

"I’m really clear on the way I want the All Blacks to play and I look forward to working with the players, management team, and the rugby community. We have a lot of talent here and we will be working extremely hard to make the country proud."