Rennie wants improving Wallabies to keep 'emptying the tank'

MELBOURNE : Australia have renewed belief after finishing runner-up in the Rugby Championship on the back of four straight wins but they must keep "emptying the tank" on the field to get the country behind them, coach Dave Rennie said.

The Wallabies recovered from a 3-0 whitewash by New Zealand to beat South Africa and Argentina twice each in the Rugby Championship and bring momentum into their northern hemisphere tour for tests against Japan, England, Scotland and Wales.

"You win a couple of tests and things change a bit but we also know things can swing the other way," Rennie told Australian broadcaster Channel Nine.

"We honestly believe if we want to get the country behind us we need consistent high-quality performances and they want to see our boys emptying the tank week after week and if they do that people will respect us regardless of the result.

"We've made a start but it's something that's a big focus for us."

Rennie, in his second year in charge, said the Wallabies had made strides with their skill-sets and defence, and younger players had been learning quickly.

But the side were "miles away" from the level required in terms of game awareness and management".

"The ability to run down a clock, the ability to chew up time when you've got a decent lead and there's five minutes left," he said.

"Your understanding of how to win tight games and stay in it ... Sometimes it'll be ugly but you've got to find a way."

The Wallabies face World Cup quarter-finalists Japan in Oita on Oct. 23 before heading to Britain for tests against England, Scotland and Wales.

Rennie said the team's back-to-back wins against South Africa were good practice for northern hemisphere sides "prepared to kick a fair bit of ball".

"That'll be a really good test for us (in Japan) then over to the UK in what could be challenging conditions," he said.

"It's more opportunity for us to learn about each other."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)