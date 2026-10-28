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Renshaw, Green guide Australia to 191-4
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Renshaw, Green guide Australia to 191-4

Renshaw, Green guide Australia to 191-4

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second Test - South Africa v West Indies - Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - March 11, 2023 South Africa's Simon Harmer reacts REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

28 Oct 2026 06:43PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2026 09:15PM)
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CAPE TOWN, Oct 28 : Matt Renshaw (74) and Cameron Green (65) scored half centuries but were dismissed just before tea as Australia went to the interval on 191 for four on the second day of the decisive third test against South Africa at Newlands on Wednesday.    

• Australia trail South Africa’s first-innings total of 329 by 138 runs with six wickets in hand.

• Josh Inglis (5 not out) and Alex Carey (1 not out) will resume in the evening session.  

• Renshaw and Travis Head (41) put on 58 for the first wicket before spinner Simon Harmer (2-43) removed the latter with his first ball of the match. Head chopped the ball on to his stumps playing off the back foot.

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• Marnus Labuschagne's poor run in tests continued when he fell for a duck, caught by Aiden Markram at slip off Harmer.

• Renshaw and Green added 126 for the third wicket before they also fell in quick succession, this time to fast bowler Marco Jansen (2-28). Renshaw was caught by wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton and Green edged to Harmer at slip.

• The series is level at 1-1 after Australia won the first test by 214 runs in Durban and South Africa responded with a victory by an innings and 31 runs in Gqeberha.

• The team who win the match will occupy the number one position in the test world rankings, which is currently held by Australia.

Source: Reuters
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