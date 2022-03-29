Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Renshaw joins Australia's limited over squad in Pakistan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Renshaw joins Australia's limited over squad in Pakistan

Renshaw joins Australia's limited over squad in Pakistan

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Australia v South Africa - Third Test cricket match - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - 27/11/16. Australian batsman David Warner (R) and Matthew Renshaw run down the pitch during the fourth day of the Third Test cricket match in Adelaide. REUTERS/Jason Reed

29 Mar 2022 09:50AM (Updated: 29 Mar 2022 09:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY : Matthew Renshaw has been called up to Australia's squad for the tour of Pakistan as batting cover after Mitch Marsh was ruled out of Tuesday's opening one-dayer and Josh Inglis tested positive for COVID-19.

Opening batsman Renshaw, who has played 11 tests but no one-day internationals for Australia, will join the squad after flying to Pakistan and completing three days of isolation, Cricket Australia said.

Australia will play three one-dayers and a Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Lahore over the next week after wrapping up a test series win over their hosts last Friday.

All-rounder Marsh injured his left hip flexor in training but scans revealed a low grade issue and CA said it was hoped he might still play a part in the tour.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Inglis will isolate for five days after the positive test. All other members of the squad tested negative, CA said.

Test captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell will all miss the white-ball leg of the tour for various reasons.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us