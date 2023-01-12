Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

'Rent Boy' chant to be considered breach of rules, says FA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

'Rent Boy' chant to be considered breach of rules, says FA

12 Jan 2023 02:13AM (Updated: 12 Jan 2023 02:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The "Rent Boy" chant will be considered a breach of the Football Association's rules, it said on Wednesday in a statement condemning all offensive, abusive and discriminatory chanting in football stadiums.

The FA said those chants can have a "lasting and damaging impact" on people and communities within the game and must be stopped.

"This important step follows the recent successful prosecution of an individual by the Crown Prosecution Service for homophobic abuse, specifically relating to the term 'Rent Boy'," the FA said.

"The FA has now informed all clubs that it considers the 'Rent Boy' chant to be a breach of the FA Rules.

"These rules apply to the conduct of supporters at both home and away fixtures, and clubs at all levels of English football have a responsibility to ensure their spectators behave appropriately when attending matches."

The statement came days after the FA said it would open an investigation after supporters were heard using homophobic language towards Everton manager Frank Lampard during his team's 3-1 FA Cup loss at Manchester United.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.