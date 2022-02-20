Report: Bulls to waive F Alfonzo McKinnie

The Chicago Bulls are set to waive forward Alfonzo McKinnie, The Athletic reported Saturday, opening a roster spot for the addition of veteran forward Tristian Thompson.

McKinnie played 17 games with the Bulls this season, scoring 3.5 points per game with 1.9 rebounds over 12.1 minutes. In parts of five NBA seasons, the 29-year-old Chicago native has averaged 4.0 points with 2.5 rebounds in 182 games (nine starts).

Thompson, 30, was waived by the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, paving his way to join the Bulls. He played just four games with the Pacers after he was acquired in a trade from the Sacramento Kings. He has averaged 6.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 34 total games this season.

In 11 NBA seasons, Thompson has averaged 9.1 points with 8.5 rebounds for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Kings and Pacers.

