Report: Jake Paul, Canelo Alvarez nearing deal for bout

Jake Paul, one of the world's most popular boxers, and Canelo Alvarez, one of the world's most accomplished boxers, reportedly are set to square off in the ring.

The two are closing in on a deal for a May 3 cruiserweight bout (200-pound limit) at Las Vegas, ESPN reported Thursday night. The match reportedly would be carried by Netflix.

Paul owns an 11-1 boxing record, but he has yet to oppose a fighter close to Alvarez's level. The 28-year-old Cleveland native rose to fame as an internet personality, garnering a huge social media following.

Paul's stardom peaked when he beat 58-year-old Mike Tyson by unanimous decision on Nov. 15 at the Dallas Cowboys' stadium in Arlington, Texas. The eight-round match drew gate revenues of $18.1 million - a record for a boxing or mixed martial event held outside of Las Vegas.

Paul vs. Tyson attracted a peak of 65 million concurrent streams on Netflix, a streaming record for a live sporting event.

Alvarez (62-2-2) is the reigning unified world super middleweight champion, and he previously captured world titles at light heavyweight, middleweight and light middleweight.

The 38-year-old Guadalajara, Mexico, native most recently defeated Edgar Berlanga by unanimous decision on Sept. 14 in Las Vegas.

Per the ESPN report, Alvarez had been in discussions to oppose Terence Crawford (41-0) in September in Las Vegas, and it was unclear whether a matchup against Paul in May would affect those plans.

