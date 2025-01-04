Report: PGA Tour discussing bracket-style championship

Just call it August Madness.

The Athletic reported Friday that the PGA Tour is in "advanced discussions" that could lead to the season-ending Tour Championship being played bracket-style, like the NCAA Tournament. Per the report, the Tour Championship - the final event of the three-tournament FedEx Cup Playoffs - could feature head-to-head play, with players moving through the bracket with each win.

Both stroke play and match play are under consideration to be implemented for the 30-player field, per the report.

The discussions currently involve the tour, player directors, corporate sponsors and television networks.

Part of the impetus for a change could be to add drama to the event, just like in the NCAA Tournament when a No. 2 seed is upset by a No. 15. Under the current format, the top-ranked players in the FedEx Cup standings enter the Tour Championship with a scoring advantage, making upsets harder to come by.

The changes could begin as early as the 2025 season. The Tour Championship is set for Aug. 21-24 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion.

