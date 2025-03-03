Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Report: Wisconsin G Max Klesmit out vs. Michigan State
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Report: Wisconsin G Max Klesmit out vs. Michigan State

Report: Wisconsin G Max Klesmit out vs. Michigan State

Feb 15, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Max Klesmit (11) shoots the ball in front of Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk/File Photo

03 Mar 2025 01:15AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit will not play Sunday against No. 8 Michigan State due to a lower-body injury, CBS Sports reported.

Klesmit aggravated the injury early in the first half of the Badgers' 88-62 victory over Washington on Tuesday. Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said Klesmit had been dealing with the injury for quite some time.

Klesmit averages 9.7 points and a team-leading 2.7 assists per game for the No. 11 Badgers (22-6, 12-5 Big Ten), who have won six of their past seven games.

This is the only meeting of the regular season between Wisconsin and the Spartans (23-5, 14-3).

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement