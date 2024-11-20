Reports: 'Tata' Martino resigns as Inter Miami head coach

Gerardo "Tata" Martino has resigned as the head coach of Inter Miami, citing personal reasons, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

Martino guided the Lionel Messi-starring club to 74 points (22-4-8) and the Supporters' Shield in the regular season, but Inter Miami fell short in the MLS Cup Playoffs. The club was eliminated in the first round by No. 9 seed Atlanta United.

The club has scheduled a news conference for Friday at which Inter Miami executives and Martino are expected to speak.

Martino, 61, joined Inter Miami in June 2023 after three-plus years at the helm of Mexico's national team. He left that role after Mexico failed to advance out of group play in the 2022 World Cup for the first time in nearly 45 years.

Inter Miami won the Leagues Cup 2023 tournament after the arrival of Martino and superstars Messi and Sergio Busquets that summer.

Previously, Martino, a native of Argentina, led Atlanta United to the MLS Cup title in 2018. He chose not to renew his contract after that season, again citing personal reasons.

